JD Sports sees weaker traffic numbers after reopening

July 7 (Reuters) - Retailer JD Sports warned on Tuesday that customer traffic was still weak in malls and shopping centres across Europe as shoppers worried about visiting densely occupied enclosed spaces after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

However, Britain’s biggest sportswear said its headline profit before tax and exceptional items jumped 24% to 438.8 million pounds ($547.93 million) for the year ended Feb. 1, before the lockdown hammered its customer numbers.