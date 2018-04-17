UK's JD Sports profit surges on demand for trainers, track pants

April 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s JD Sports Fashion Plc on Tuesday reported an over 25 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for athletic and leisurewear clothing remained firm in an otherwise gloomy British clothing sector.

JD Sports, which alongside its core sports retail business runs fashion and outdoor retail outlets such as Scotts and Blacks, said profit before tax and exceptional items rose to 307.4 million pounds ($441 million) in the 53 weeks to Feb. 3.

Core operating profit at its sports fashion business, which trades through brands such as Chausport, Sprinter and size?, rose 22 percent to 300 million pounds.

Revenue for the year rose 33 percent to 3.16 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6968 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)