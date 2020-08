Aug 6 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon will slash up to 130 jobs at its head office, the British pub operator said on Thursday due to the hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it would scale back its expansion plans and reduce the number of pubs it operates to 873 from 955 in 2015. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)