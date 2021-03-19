Pub operator Wetherspoon posts half-year loss due to pandemic curbs

March 19 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon reported a half-yearly loss on Friday, compared with a year-earlier profit, as hundreds of its pubs across the UK were shuttered through the key holiday season due to the coronavirus-led restrictions.

Its chairman Tim Martin, a critic of the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, warned that the future of the industry depended on a “consistent set of sensible policies” and the ending of lockdowns and tier systems. (Reporting by Muvija M and Chris Peters in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)