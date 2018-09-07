FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 1:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

JD.com says CEO will cooperate further with U.S. police if requested

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com , whose CEO Richard Liu was arrested last week in Minneapolis, United States, after an allegation of rape and later released, said Liu had cooperated with police there and was willing to cooperate further if asked.

Liu, who through his lawyers has denied any wrongdoing, was released without bail and returned to China, and the company said in a statement he continued to lead the company and there was no interruption to day-to-day business operations. (Reporting by Tony Munroe and Meg Shen; Editing by Mark Potter)

