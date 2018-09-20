FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Minneapolis prosecutors weighing evidence in JD.com CEO case

Lawrence Delevingne

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Prosecutors are weighing whether to bring charges against Richard Liu after the Minneapolis Police Department turned over the findings of its initial investigation into accusations of rape against the JD.com founder, according to a statement released on Thursday by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

There will be no further comment on the matter until that decision is made, the statement said, and there is no deadline for a decision.

Liu was arrested by Minneapolis police in late August on suspicion of rape. He was released in less than a day without charges and has since returned to China. He has denied any wrongdoing through a lawyer and has pledged to cooperate with Minneapolis police. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne Editing by Bill Rigby)

