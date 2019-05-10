Company News
May 10, 2019 / 10:59 AM / in an hour

China's JD.com beats 1st-qtr revenue estimates

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc beat analysts’ estimates for first-quarter revenue on Friday, boosted by steady sales in its core e-commerce business.

The company posted revenue of 121.1 billion yuan ($17.77 billion) for the first quarter ending March 31, compared with analysts’ estimate of 120.11 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

JD.com posted a net gain of 4.96 yuan per American depositary share, compared with a gain of 1.04 yuan a year earlier. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

