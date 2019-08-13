China's JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates

Company News
Aug 13 (Reuters) - China’s JD.com Inc reported a 22.9% rise in quarterly revenue that beat estimates on Tuesday, boosted by stronger sales in its core e-commerce business.

The company’s total net revenue rose to 150.28 billion yuan ($21.28 billion) in the second quarter ended June 30 from 122.29 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 147.49 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

JD.com posted a net income of 545.9 million yuan compared with a net loss of 2.28 billion yuan, a year earlier. ($1 = 7.0625 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

