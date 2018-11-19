China's JD.com misses revenue estimates

Nov 19 (Reuters) - China’s JD.com Inc reported third-quarter revenue on Monday that fell short of analysts’ estimates on sluggish sales in its core e-commerce business.

Revenue was 104.8 billion yuan ($15.09 billion) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with an average estimate of 106.2 billion yuan from 22 analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income was $418.9 million, or 30 cents per American depositary share.

JD.com’s sales volumes are seasonally lower in the third quarter as it ramps up to its November Singles’ Day promotion period. This year it sold 158.9 billion yuan in goods during the month-long event, up 17 percent form a year earlier. ($1 = 6.9433 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cate Cadell in Beijing and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Anil D’Silva)