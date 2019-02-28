Company News
February 28, 2019 / 11:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's JD.com posts 22 pct rise in quarterly revenue

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc, China’s second largest e-commerce firm, reported a 22.4 rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, beating analyst estimates on the back of stronger online retail sales.

The firm posted 134.83 billion yuan ($20.17 billion) total net revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a consensus estimate from analysts of 132.42 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

JD posted a loss of 3.32 yuan per American depository share, compared with a loss of 0.64 yuan a year earlier. ($1 = 6.6854 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cate Cadell and Munsif Vengattil; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below