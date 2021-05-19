China's JD.com posts 39% rise in quarterly revenue

May 19 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com Inc reported a 39% rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, aided by an expanded product line-up that helped lure in more users.

Net revenue at JD.com, China’s largest e-commerce company by revenue, rose to 203.2 billion yuan ($31.57 billion) in the quarter ended March 31 from 146.2 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of 191.83 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 6.4364 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)