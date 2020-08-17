Company News
August 17, 2020 / 11:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - China’s JD.com Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as more customers used its online platform to shop for groceries and other essentials in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s total net revenue rose 33.8% to 201.1 billion yuan ($28.98 billion) in the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts had expected revenue of 190.95 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

$1 = 6.9382 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

