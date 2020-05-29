Funds News
JDE Peet's valued at $17.3 billion in espresso IPO

AMSTERDAM, May 29 (Reuters) - Coffee maker JDE Peet’s said on Friday its shares were priced at 31.50 euros each in an initial public offering, valuing the firm at 15.6 billion euros ($17.3 billion), as it became one of the few big companies to go public during the coronavirus crisis.

Shares in the world’s No. 2 maker of packaged coffee, whose brands include Douwe Egberts, Peet’s Coffee and Jacobs, were expected to begin trading on Euronext in Amsterdam.

JDE Peet’s is raising 700 million euros in a primary issue, and existing shareholders JAB Holding and Mondelez are selling an additional 1.55 billion euros, for a total of 2.25 billion euros. ($1=0.9015 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

