Jefferies in preliminary settlement on pregnancy bias lawsuit

Jefferies Groups has reached a preliminary settlement for an undisclosed amount with a former female investment banker who has accused the company of discriminating against her by denying her a bonus because she became pregnant.

In a letter filed with a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, lawyers for the plaintiff, Shabari Nayak, said she has reached a “settlement in principle” with the investment bank, and the two sides expect to complete a written agreement by the end of next week.

