MOVES-Jefferies hires bankers to expand in transport and logistics -sources

July 8 (Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc has hired a group of bankers from BB&T Corp to expand its investment banking coverage of the logistics and transportation sector, according to people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based investment bank has hired Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb as managing directors and global joint heads of logistics and transportation investment banking, the sources said.

Also joining Jefferies from BB&T as senior vice president is Karl Kirkeby, along with five junior logistics and transportation-focused investment bankers, the sources added. They will all be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Jefferies is establishing an office, according to the sources.

Jefferies declined to offer an official comment.

The additions are part of a wave of fresh hires for Jefferies, which has made industrials a focus of recent staff expansion. The industrials group now numbers 145 bankers.

Last month, Reuters reported Jefferies had hired Royal Bank of Canada’s co-head of industrials investment banking Glenn Riedman.

Prusek and Rabb both have more than 15 years of investment banking experience. Prior to BB&T, Prusek worked for SunTrust Banks Inc and Rabb worked at Harris Williams. Kirkeby, who has more than 13 years of investment banking experience, also worked for Harris Williams, as well as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (Repoting by Harry Brumpton in New York Editing by Chris Reese)