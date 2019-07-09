MOVES-Jefferies hires two investment bankers for Germany

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - The investment bank Jefferies has hired two investment bankers to expand its presence in Germany, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Ulrich Boeckmann and Oliver Diehl will join the Frankfurt office as managing directors, bringing the team to 10 bankers, the memo said.

Boeckmann, previously with Barclays joins as head of coverage for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with a focus on financial sponsor clients.

Diehl, previously with Berenberg Bank, will become continental European head of equity capital markets.