Jefferies Financial reports results for two-months to align with new reporting structure

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc reported a net loss of $20.4 million for the two-month period ended Nov. 30, after changing its fiscal year end from Dec. 31.

The U.S. investment bank changed its fiscal year end to align its new reporting period with its main unit Jefferies Group LLC.

On a per share basis, the company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of 6 cents.

For the three-months ended Dec. 31, 2017, Jefferies reported a loss of $271.6 million, or 74 cents a share. (Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)