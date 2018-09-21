Jefferies' quarterly profit declines 28 pct

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Financial services company Jefferies Group LLC on Friday reported a 28.2 percent decline in third-quarter profit, hurt by lower investment banking revenue and higher interest expenses.

Net income attributable to Jefferies fell reut.rs/2OIX3C8 to $60.2 million in the quarter ended August 31 from $83.8 million a year earlier.

Net revenue fell to $777.6 million from $800.7 million a year earlier.

The New York-based company, which usually kicks off the earnings season for U.S. investment banks, is widely seen as an indicator of the performance of big Wall Street banks. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)