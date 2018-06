June 19 (Reuters) - Jefferies Group LLC on Tuesday reported a 40.5 percent jump in second-quarter profit, helped by higher investment banking revenue.

Net income attributable to Jefferies rose to $98 million from $69.8 million a year ago.

Net revenue rose to $822.6 million from $779.3 million. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)