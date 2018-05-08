MOVES-Jefferies nabs industrials banker Peter Scheman from Goldman-source

May 8 (Reuters) - Jefferies Grop LLC has appointed a new co-head of Americas industrials investment banking, hiring Goldman Sachs Group Inc veteran Peter Scheman, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Scheman, the former U.S. head of building products and engineering and construction coverage at Goldman, will be a partner at Jefferies, and serve alongside the other Americas industrials co-head, Tom Fennimore, the source said, requesting anonymity because the move has yet to be announced. Jefferies declined to comment.

Scheman previously spent 17 years at Tanner & Co.

At Jefferies, Scheman will continue to cover deals in the building products as well as engineering and construction sectors, working closely with existing coverage bankers Ian Woods and Dan Gitlin, both of whom are managing directors within Jefferies’ industrials investment banking group, the source said.

Jefferies has expanded its industrials investment banking team across the globe in the last three years, and the firm now has a 117-strong staff on the industrials team globally that have executed 315 advisory and bookrun transactions worth over $175 billion over the same time period, according to the investment bank.