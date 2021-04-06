Lawsuit over Jefferies executives' corporate jet use is dismissed

A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a shareholder derivative lawsuit against three top executives and the board of directors of Jefferies Financial Group Inc over the executives’ alleged abuse of the company’s corporate jet program.

Citing New York’s business judgment rule, U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty said shareholder Stanley Rubenstein’s dissatisfaction with a board committee’s refusal to sue the executives for alleged corporate waste that cost investors millions of dollars did not provide grounds to sue.

