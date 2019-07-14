MOVES-Jefferies picks Jonathan Slone to be chairman of Asia

July 14 (Reuters) - Jefferies Group LLC said on Sunday it appointed Jonathan Slone as chairman of Asia, a role that will focus on the financial firm’s major relationships for investment banking and trading throughout the region.

Prior to joining Jefferies, Slone spent over three decades at CLSA Ltd., where he was their longstanding chairman and chief executive officer and oversaw CLSA’s global operations of broking, investment banking, asset management, research and sales, Jefferies said.

“The significant hires in recent weeks across our firm’s Asian platform represent the next stage of growth and commitment to our firm’s continued global expansion,” Jefferies’ CEO Rich Handler and President Brian Friedman said in a statement.

Jefferies said it has recently hired 54 professionals across sales, trading, research and investment banking in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong.

In addition to Slone, other former CLSA employees have joined Jefferies including Christopher Wood as its global head of equity strategy and Desh Peramunetilleke as its head of microstrategy product.

Slone, Wood and Peramunetilleke will be based in Hong Kong, Jefferies said.

CLSA was acquired by Chinese state-owned investment bank CITIC in 2013 for $1.3 billion.

Since that deal, a number of top CLSA executives have left, including Slone who quit in March. He left shortly after the resignation of CLSA Chairman Tang Zhenyi. (Reporting by Richard Leong EDiting by Susan Thomas)