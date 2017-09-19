FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investment bank Jefferies' quarterly profit doubles
September 19, 2017 / 11:05 AM / a month ago

Investment bank Jefferies' quarterly profit doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group LLC’s third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago, as it earned more from advising on debt and equity financing as well as mergers and acquisitions.

Jefferies said on Tuesday net income attributable to the company rose to $83.8 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with $41.2 million, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 22.3 percent to $800.7 million.

New York-based Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp , traditionally kicks off the earnings reporting season for investment banks. Its results are viewed as an indicator of big Wall Street banks’ performance. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
