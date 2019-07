July 3 (Reuters) - Jefferies Group LLC reported a more than 12% rise in second-quarter profit, helped by strength in its trading business.

Net earnings attributable to the financial adviser rose to $109.9 million in the quarter ended May 31, from $98 million a year earlier.

Jefferies Financial Group, earlier known as Leucadia, is the parent company of Jefferies Group LLC. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)