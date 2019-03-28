Jefferies posts first-quarter profit

March 28 (Reuters) - Jefferies Group LLC reported a first-quarter profit on Thursday, compared with a loss a year earlier when the financial services company took a charge related to changes in U.S. tax laws.

Net profit for the quarter stood at $46 million, compared with a loss of $60.8 million a year [reut.rs/2HY4Ifs] earlier.

Jefferies Financial Group, earlier known as Leucadia, is the parent company of Jefferies Group LLC. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)