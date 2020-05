SEOUL, May 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s JejuAir, the country’s top budget carrier, swung to an operating loss in the January to March period as the coronavirus outbreak slammed travel demand.

Jeju Air said on Friday it posted an operating loss of 66 billion won in the first quarter, reversing from a profit of 57 billion won a year earlier. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Editing by Shri Navaratnam)