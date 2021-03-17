Jenner doubles down on litigation against banks, seeing market void

Jenner & Block wants to capitalize on its lack of strong Wall Street ties, and on the financial upheavals sparked by the pandemic, by taking on more clients looking to sue big financial institutions.

The firm has expanded its financial services litigation practice with new leadership – the practice will be jointly led by three partners, one of whom monitored and audited the U.S. government’s $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program during the Great Recession.

