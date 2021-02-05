Jenner launches ITC practice group with new partner trio from Goodwin, Oblon

Jenner & Block is launching a new U.S. International Trade Commission practice group in Washington, D.C., with a group of new partners from Goodwin Procter and Oblon, McClelland, Maier & Neustadt.

The Chicago-founded firm announced Friday that Mark Davis and Ronald Pabis are joining from Goodwin and Alexander Hadjis is joining from IP boutique Oblon. They will co-chair the new practice group focused on the independent federal agency.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/39PaPjF