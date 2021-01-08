Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Boies Schiller exodus continues in new year as another partner joins Jenner

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Jenner & Block on Friday announced it has picked up a Boies Schiller Flexner partner with U.S. Senate experience who has counted Palantir Technologies and Apple as clients.

Josh Riley’s departure for Jenner’s Washington, D.C., office marks the latest in a parade of exits from Boies Schiller, which last year saw around 60 partners leave the firm, forcing a leadership shakeup. About 100 partners remain at the New York-based litigation firm.

