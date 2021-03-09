Jenner signs lease for new smaller midtown New York office

The new 67,000-square foot office is across midtown Manhattan from the firm’s current office at 919 Third Avenue, which is 12,000 square feet larger. A Jenner spokeswoman said the new location will have more offices in it, with the option to expand.

“We are doing more with less,” the spokeswoman said. Jenner said it has nearly 80 lawyers in New York.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused law firms to reassess their office space needs, as the U.S. legal industry has found success in working from home.

Jenner isn’t the only firm that’s looking to pack more lawyers into a smaller space - Perkins Coie’s new Chicago office will accommodate more lawyers despite having a smaller footprint, the firm’s Chicago managing partner told Reuters in January.

“We are excited to be recommitting to midtown Manhattan, and the move to 1155 Avenue of the Americas gives the firm a central hub in one of our most important markets,” Susan Kohlmann, the managing partner of Jenner’s New York office, said in a statement released by The Durst Organization, the owner of the building. Jenner first opened a New York location in 2005.

The firm will move by the end of the year. Its new building is also home to Perkins Coie, as well as Cornell University and Verizon.

Back in Chicago, meanwhile, Jenner is still embroiled in a legal battle with the landlord of its largest office. Hart 353 North Clark LLC, an affiliate of the Heitman real estate investment management firm, sued Jenner in May, alleging that the firm owes it $3.7 million in unpaid rent in April and May 2020.

Jenner countersued in June, alleging that it has an abatement provision in its Chicago lease triggered by the pandemic while accusing the Heitman affiliate of holding out on more than $840,000 in credit on its rent. The lawsuit is pending in Cook County Circuit Court.