Jenner & Block pledged Thursday to provide $250 million in pro bono services over the next five years, averaging more than a tenth of the firm’s latest annual revenue each year.

“It felt like the right time” to make the commitment, said co-managing partner Katya Jestin. “A lot of people are suffering and this is what we can do.”

