Jenner jumps into San Francisco market, tapping ex-Newsom aide O'Leary

Jenner & Block is opening an office in San Francisco, turning to the former chief of staff to California Governor Gavin Newsom to help launch the Bay Area outpost.

The Chicago-based firm on Monday announced that Ann O’Leary is joining as a co-chair of its government controversies and public policy litigation practice. She worked for Newsom, who is facing a recall, from November 2018 until January.

