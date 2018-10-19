Sarah Behbehani joins JERA trading as head of LNG

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sarah Behbehani, previously head of liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading at Shell, has joined JERA, the world’s biggest buyer of LNG where she will head the company’s LNG operations.

Behbehani will initially support the integration of JERA’s and EDF Trading’s LNG activities into JERAT and once operational, she will lead the LNG commercial activities, JERA said in a statement on Friday.

JERA bought the trading business of France’s EDF in July. The deal is expected to be completed by early 2019.