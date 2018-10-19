FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
October 19, 2018 / 8:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Sarah Behbehani joins JERA trading as head of LNG

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sarah Behbehani, previously head of liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading at Shell, has joined JERA, the world’s biggest buyer of LNG where she will head the company’s LNG operations.

Behbehani will initially support the integration of JERA’s and EDF Trading’s LNG activities into JERAT and once operational, she will lead the LNG commercial activities, JERA said in a statement on Friday.

JERA bought the trading business of France’s EDF in July. The deal is expected to be completed by early 2019.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.