FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
Jeronimo Martins posts flat Q2 net profit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options as top aides feud
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options as top aides feud
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
Politics
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
U.S. veteran returns flag to family of fallen Japanese soldier
World
U.S. veteran returns flag to family of fallen Japanese soldier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 26, 2017 / 4:46 PM / 21 days ago

Jeronimo Martins posts flat Q2 net profit

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 26 (Reuters) - Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins posted on Wednesday an unchanged second quarter net profit from a year earlier, falling below expectations, but with sales growing strongly in key markets.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday it netted 95 million euros, the same as a year earlier. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 9.6 percent to 224 million euros, in line with expectations.

Jeronimo Martins, which is the largest food retailer in Poland and the second-largest domestically, said overall sales rose 13.7 percent to 4.075 billion euros. Same-store sales increased 6.9 percent in the first half of the year.

The closely-watched EBITDA margin - a key measure of profitability - of Jeronimo Martins' Polish unit Biedronka rose to 7.1 percent from 7.0 percent a year earlier as same-store sales there rose 13.4 percent. The group's total EBITDA margin slipped to 5.4 percent from 5.6 percent. (Reporting By Axel Bugge)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.