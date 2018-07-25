Jeronimo Martins EBITDA up 3 pct on sales growth, profit flat

LISBON, July 25 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Jeronimo Martins , the largest food retailer in Poland and the second-largest at home, posted on Wednesday a second-quarter net profit of 95 million euros, unchanged from a year ago, while sales and EBITDA rose over 3 percent.

Sales in the quarter rose to almost 4.23 billion euros. Overall earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 3.2 percent to 231 million euros, although were weighed down by the calendar affect of Easter holidays and the company’s expansion in Colombia. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)