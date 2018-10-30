FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 5:34 PM / in an hour

Jeronimo Martins' third-quarter profit flat, sales rise

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Jeronimo Martins , the largest food retailer in Poland and the second-largest at home, reported a quarterly net profit of 112 million euros ($127 million), unchanged from a year earlier even as sales rose almost five percent.

Sales in the third quarter totaled 4.37 billion euros, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose almost 4 percent to 263 million euros, and the company said it was able to contain losses stemming from its expansion in Colombia that weighed on EBITDA.

$1 = 0.8810 euros Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge

