Jeronimo Martins' third-quarter profit flat, sales rise

LISBON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Jeronimo Martins , the largest food retailer in Poland and the second-largest at home, reported a quarterly net profit of 112 million euros ($127 million), unchanged from a year earlier even as sales rose almost five percent.

Sales in the third quarter totaled 4.37 billion euros, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose almost 4 percent to 263 million euros, and the company said it was able to contain losses stemming from its expansion in Colombia that weighed on EBITDA.