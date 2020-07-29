Portugal's Jeronimo Martins achieves sales growth despite pandemic

LISBON, July 29 (Reuters) - Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins on Wednesday reported a 4.6% rise in first-half sales to 9.3 billion euros ($11 billion), boosted by its Polish business, but said it was still too early to evaluate the economic impact of the coronavirus.

“Uncertainty about the development of the pandemic remains very high, and it is too early to estimate the real impact that, over the year as a whole, it will have on the world economy and on each of the countries in which we operate,” the retailer said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8495 euros) (Reporting by Sérgio Gonçalves and Catarina Demony Editing by David Goodman )