LISBON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins said on Wednesday its net profit grew 11% to 115 million euros ($135.9 million) in the third quarter, supported by a slight rise in sales as demand slowly returned with the lifting of lockdowns. ($1 = 0.8461 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Victoria Waldersee and Jan Harvey)