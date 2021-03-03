Portugal's Jeronimo Martins quarterly profit down 25% on pandemic costs

LISBON, March 3 (Reuters) - Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins posted a 25% drop in fourth-quarter net profit from a year ago despite a gentle rise in overall sales driven by its key market Poland as costs increased due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As net profit fell to 93 million euros ($112 million), Portugal’s second-largest retailer warned “there is still uncertainty about the possible implementation of further confinement measures, at least in the first half of the year”.

It said it planned to increase investment this year to 700 million euros from 470 million in 2020, mostly in Poland where its Biedronka unit is the largest food retailer, “if restrictions implemented in our markets do not impact execution.

For the full year, net profit fell 20% to 320 million euros, while sales rose 3.5% to 19.3 billion euros.

Sales in the October-December period rose 2.4% to 5.1 billion euros, with a 5.1% rise in Poland offsetting a 0.8% drop at its domestic supermarket chain Pingo Doce.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 1.6% to 394 million euros in the period. Its EBITDA margin - a key measure of profitability - slipped to 7.7% from 7.8% a year earlier.

“The good performance of the fourth quarter reflects the solid growth in sales and continued implementation of cost containment programmes,” the retailer added.

Portugal and Poland both imposed lockdowns in 2020 to contain the spread of the pandemic. Portugal ordered a night-time curfew and partial weekend lockdown in early November and tightened curbs in mid-January as the pandemic worsened, before subsiding in the past few weeks.