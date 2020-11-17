NJ governor to sign judicial protection bill following attack that killed judge's son

New Jersey is poised to restrict the public disclosure of law enforcement officers’and judges’ addresses and phone numbers four months after a federal judge’s son was killed in his New Jersey home.

Under the bill, which unanimously passed both chambers of the New Jersey Legislature on Monday, a person who publishes or reposts that information could be criminally charged or face a civil lawsuit.

