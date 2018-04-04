FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 1:59 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

India's Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - India’s Jet Airways Ltd said late on Tuesday it had entered into an agreement with Boeing Co for the purchase of 75 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody jets.

In an announcement to the stock exchange, Jet Airways did not say whether the agreement was a formal order or a non-binding memorandum of understanding. Boeing did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The jets would be worth $8.8 billion at list prices, although airlines typically receive a significant discount from manufacturers.

Jet Airways hoped to close a deal to buy another 75 narrowbody jets by the end of March, its chief executive, Vinay Dube, told reporters at an airshow in India last month.

Reporting by Jamie Freed in SINGAPORE

