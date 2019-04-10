Energy
April 10, 2019 / 11:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian Oil halts fuel supply to Jet Airways over non-payment of dues -source

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 10 (Reuters) - Refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOCL) has halted the supply of fuel to struggling carrier Jet Airways since Wednesday afternoon over non-payment of dues, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

This is the second time the refiner has halted fuel supplies to crisis-stricken Jet, which is saddled with over $1.2 billion in debt and owes money to banks, aircraft lessors, suppliers, pilots and others.

IOCL and Jet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

IOC’s move builds pressure on Jet, which has been teetering for weeks, as the debt-laden airline has yet to receive a $218 million loan from its lenders, as part of a rescue deal agreed in late March.

Reporting by Aditi Shah Editing by Euan Rocha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below