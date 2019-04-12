Indian prime minister's office calls for urgent meeting on Jet Airways - TV

NEW DELHI, April 12 (Reuters) - The Indian prime minister’s office has called for an urgent meeting to discuss issues with debt-laden carrier Jet Airways at 6pm India time (1230 GMT) on Friday, television news channels reported, citing sources.

The Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting, the TV channels said.

Government officials have previously expressed concern about the loss of jobs at the airline and on the prospect of higher Indian airfares if Jet Airways collapsed.

The beleaguered Jet Airways carrier has been forced to ground more than 80 percent of its fleet over unpaid dues to leasing companies, pushing it to the brink of shutdown and jeopardising hopes of a new investor rescuing the carrier.

Jet’s lenders, led by State Bank of India (SBI) are still trying to seek expressions of interest in the carrier from potential investors interested in turning around the airline. (Reporting by Aditi Shah and Aftab Ahmed Editing by Martin Howell)