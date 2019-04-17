Jet Airways to temporarily suspend ops after banks reject funding request -sources

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Embattled carrier Jet Airways Ltd is set to temporarily halt operations on Wednesday after its banks rejected the debt-laden carrier’s request for emergency funding, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The airline, saddled with roughly $1.2 billion of bank debt, has been teetering for weeks after failing to receive a stop-gap loan of about $217 million from its lenders, as part of a rescue deal agreed in late March.
Jet and its lead lender State Bank of India (SBI) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
