March 12 (Reuters) - India’s Jet Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it grounded four more aircraft, taking the number to 32 which is more than a fourth of its fleet, as the carrier failed to make payments to its lessors.

With debts of more than $1 billion, the carrier has defaulted on loans and has not paid pilots, leasing firms and suppliers for months. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)