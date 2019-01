Jan 17 (Reuters) - State Bank of India said on Thursday lenders of Jet Airways Ltd were considering a restructuring plan for the debt-laden carrier.

Jet said on Wednesday a resolution plan, currently being discussed with stakeholders, contemplates options on the debt-equity mix, proportion of equity infusion by stakeholders and change in the airline’s board. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)