Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and wife stopped from leaving India-airport official

May 25 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd founder Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal were stopped from leaving India on Saturday at Mumbai airport, according to an airport official who asked not to be named.

It was not immediately clear why the couple had been prevented from traveling.

Goyal and his wife had planning on travelling to Dubai for a connecting flight to London, CNBC-TV 18 and several other media outlets reported.

Goyal and his wife stepped down from the debt-laden Jet Airways’s board in March.