Jet Airways lenders "reasonably hopeful" of successful bids for grounded airline

MUMBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Lenders to India’s Jet Airways Ltd said on Thursday they are “reasonably hopeful” that the bidding process for the grounded airline will end successfully.

Jet Airways, once India’s largest private airline, on Wednesday evening halted all flight operations indefinitely after lenders led by State Bank of India declined to extend more funds to keep it going.

“The lenders after due deliberations decided that the best way forward for the survival of Jet Airways is to get the binding bids from potential investors who have expressed EOI and have been issued bid documents on 16th April,” the lenders said in a statement, referring to expressions of interest.

“Lenders are reasonably hopeful that the bid process is likely to be successful in determining fair value of the enterprise in a transparent manner.” (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta, writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)