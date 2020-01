BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bankrupt Indian airline Jet Airways Ltd said it had entered into a deal with Dutch airline KLM that could lead to a sale of its assets in the Netherlands.

If the deal is finalised, it will only involve a sale of part of the company's business activities and not impact the shareholding pattern, Jet said here in a statement dated Jan. 16.

KLM is a part of Air France KLM. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)