Financials
February 8, 2019 / 12:46 AM / in an hour

India's Jet Airways says four aircraft grounded for non-payment to lessors

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Struggling Indian airline Jet Airways said late on Thursday it had grounded four aircraft due to non-payments to lessors.

“The company is making all efforts to minimise disruption to its network due to the above and is proactively informing and re-accommodating its affected guests,” Jet said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The airline did not name the leasing firms involved.

Reuters last month reported that lessors were considering taking back planes after a meeting with the airline that one source familiar with the matter described as an ill-tempered showdown. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
